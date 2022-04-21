ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy HR, 3 RBIs as A’s beat O’s; Mancini, Hyde ejected

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and...

WDVM 25

Orioles ace pitcher John Means out for the season

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Orioles ace pitcher John Means is done for the year. Means announced Saturday on Twitter that he will undergo Tommy John srugery. The 28-year-old, who will turn 29 Sunday, made two starts this year. Means was an all-star in 2019 and tossed a no hitter last May. Jordan Lyles will likely […]
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Victor Robles not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Robles is being replaced in center field by Lane Thomas versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 46 plate appearances this season, Robles has a .125 batting average with a .361 OPS, 4 runs...
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

LA Angels Scratch Outfielder Brandon Marsh vs. Orioles

A stomach bug will keep Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh out of action Sunday. Marsh was penciled in to patrol left field and bat sixth against the Baltimore Orioles, but Halos beat writer Sam Blum confirmed that the second-year player was a late scratch. Marsh has appeared in 13...
ANAHEIM, CA
NESN

Orioles Top Prospect Adley Rutschman Begins Rehab Assignment

When the Baltimore Orioles drafted Adley Rutschman first overall in 2019, they knew they were getting a franchise player. After five straight seasons of losing baseball, the sun is finally starting to rise on a brighter future. The O’s tweeted that Rutschman would start his rehab assignment with Single-A Aberdeen...
BALTIMORE, MD
Oakland, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Chris Owings batting ninth Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles will start Chris Owings at second base for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Owings will bat ninth and play second base in Sunday's game while Rougned Odor takes the afternoon off. Owings has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and has a .100 batting average in...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe not in Rays' Sunday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In 65 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .196 batting average with a .667 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
Midland Daily News

Orioles overcome Trout's 2 homers, rally past Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher John Means needs Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE (WBAL & AP) — Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher John Meansannounced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that he needs to undergo Tommy John surgery. Means, 28, tweeted: "Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRIs, it's confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery. "I'm obviously disappointed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Chisholm has 4 hits, misses cycle, as Marlins top Braves 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper’s bases-loaded, go-ahead single in the seventh drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins scored six runs off Atlanta’s bullpen to beat the Braves 9-7. Trailing 7-6, the Marlins rallied with three runs against Braves hard-throwing rookie Spencer Strider, who gave up two hits and two walks without recording an out. Cooper’s single to right field drove in Brian Anderson, who walked, and Joey Wendle, who singled. Jazz Chisholm drove in three runs with four hits, including a leadoff homer, and scored three runs for Miami. Atlanta’s Alex Dickerson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit homers.
ATLANTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros have lost four in a row. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Adames steals home in Brewers’ 5-3 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich. Adames stole home for a 4-3 lead. Renfroe added a solo shot. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lost his third straight start. He allowed four runs over five innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Buxton, Bundy lead Twins to 9-2 win over banged-up White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits, helping Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins beat the banged-up Chicago White Sox 9-2. Buxton hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and scored three times. Arraez drove in three runs, and Ryan Jeffers hit his first home run of the season for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. Bundy permitted four hits in five scoreless innings. The White Sox lost their sixth straight game, and this one was particularly costly. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury after trying to beat out a ground ball in the second.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Kiermaier, Rays rally for wild 3-2 win against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame. Matt Wisler surrendered Boston’s first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple, driving in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian Vázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left. But Tampa Bay rallied in the bottom half against Hansel Robles, taking advantage of a balk and a two-out error on Trevor Story.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 5-4 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins MLB’s vaunted 3,000-hit club

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera entered the vaunted 3,000-hit club Saturday with an opposite field single in his first at-bat at home against the Colorado Rockies. The 39-year-old Venezuelan, in his 20th season, is the 33rd player to reach the milestone in the 119-year-old history of Major League Baseball. The...
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Alfonso Rivas drives in 5 as Cubs pound Pirates 21-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs finished with 23 hits in their most lopsided shutout win dating to at least 1901. Nico Hoerner collected a career-high four hits, and Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ had three hits apiece. It was more than enough support for Kyle Hendricks, who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball.
CHICAGO, IL

