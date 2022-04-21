ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee governor postpones execution of state’s oldest death row inmate

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4Hxv_0fGU7vg500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday postponed the execution of the state’s oldest death row inmate, citing an “oversight” in preparations.

Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, was set to become the first inmate put to death in Tennessee since the pandemic, but Lee granted a temporary reprieve from the lethal injection the death row inmate was scheduled to receive Thursday, WSMV-TV reported.

“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight,” Lee said in a statement. “I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”

Lee’s decision is the first time he has intervened in a capital case, The Tennessean reported. The move is similar to a 10-day reprieve issued by then-Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018 to properly prepare the execution of Edmund Zagorski by the electric chair, according to the newspaper.

“The governor did the right thing by stopping what was sure to be the torture of our client,” Kelley Henry, a supervisory assistant federal public defender, told WTVF-TV. “A thorough investigation should immediately take place by an independent entity.”

Thursday’s announcement did not indicate when the reprieve would end, The Tennessean reported. The Tennessee Supreme Court will select Smith’s next execution date, according to the newspaper.

Smith was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife, Judith Lynn Robirds Smith, and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad Burnett and Jason Burnett, WSMV reported. Smith was sentenced to death for all three slayings, according to the television station.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court had denied a last-hour bid by Smith’s attorneys seeking to block the execution, according to The Associated Press.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
Oxygen

Anti-Death Penalty Advocate Finds Love With Death Row Inmate

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge dismisses death row inmate’s bid to be declared intellectually disabled

A judge in Tennessee has dismissed a motion from a death row inmate who hoped to be spared an execution by being designated intellectually disabled. The Associated Press reports that Senior Judge Walter Kurtz confirmed Byron Black, 65, had been ruled not intellectually disabled by federal courts, and was thus ineligible to have the decision reconsidered. The decision was made despite both Black's lawyers and the Nashvilledistrict attorney that the man is intellectually disabled and should be spared the death sentence. Black is scheduled to be executed on 18 August for murdering his girlfriend and her two young daughters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
The Independent

How does execution by firing squad work in South Carolina

Death by firing squad may sound like something from America’s pioneer days but it is set to make a dramatic comeback.Richard Moore, 57, is set to die by rifle shot on 29 April, after spending two decades on death row in South Carolina for the murder of a convenience store worker.When the Supreme Court allowed the re-introduction of the death penalty in 1976, ending a four year constitutional ban, the first execution was carried out by a firing squad.Gary Gilmore, who had been convicted of a double murder, faced down the firing squad in Utah in 1977, telling his...
POLITICS
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Haslam
The Week

Which is kinder? A firing squad or the electric chair?

Before the end of the month, South Carolina is scheduled to execute Richard Bernard Moore for the crime of murdering a convenience store clerk in 2001. The plan is that he will either be electrocuted or shot to death by a firing squad — the state leaves the option up to him. Understandably, Moore would prefer neither.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Tennessee#Death Row#Wsmv Tv#Oscarsmith#Tennessean
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tennessee woman uses viral TikTok hand signal to escape kidnapping

A Tennessee woman used a viral TikTok hand signal to alert a fellow convenience store shopper that she was in distress and needed help on Sunday. That fellow shopper, Eric Streeval, was the right man to help. Mr Streeval, who is reportedly part of a motorcycle club that assist women in domestic violence situations, recognised the hand signal and responded – taking a picture of the license plate of the truck the woman had been traveling in and telling the convenience store cashier to call 911.“If you see something, say something,” Mr Streeval told WKRN in Nashville. “Domestic violence is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy