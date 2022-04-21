Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum’ Shoots Back to Top 5 of Top Album Sales Chart With $180 Box Set

Click here to read the full article.

The top 10 of Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 23) is jam-packed with debuts and an eye-catching re-entry, led by the No. 1 debut of Jack White ’s Fear of the Dawn . Also arriving in the top 10: a vinyl version of the Encanto soundtrack, Wet Leg ’s self-titled debut, Father John Misty ’s Chloe and the Next 20th Century , Camila Cabello ’s Familia and Orville Peck ’s Bronco . Plus, Tool ’s former No. 1 Fear Inoculum re-enters the chart at No. 5 after its release in a pricey super deluxe vinyl box set.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn debuts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, selling nearly 39,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending April 14, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Of that sum, physical sales comprise 34,000 (24,500 on vinyl; 9,000 on CD and 500 on cassette) and digital sales comprise 5,000. Fear is White’s fourth solo No. 1 on Top Album Sales. He’s also notched a No. 1 as a member of The Raconteurs.

A songs-only vinyl edition of the Encanto soundtrack starts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 19,000 copies sold. It tracks separately from the original Encanto soundtrack, which includes the film’s songs and its score. On the Soundtracks chart, the original Encanto sits at No. 1 for a 16th week while the vinyl Encanto debuts at No. 2. ( Soundtracks ranks the most popular soundtracks of the week based on equivalent album units.) The last time the same film occupied the Nos. 1 and 2 positions in the same week was on the Aug. 3, 2019 chart, when the Beyoncé -led The Lion King: The Gift was No. 1 while The Lion King was No. 2. Both albums derived from the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Red Hot Chili Peppers ’ Unlimited Love falls 1-3 in its second week on Top Album Sales, with nearly 19,000 sold (down 77%). Wet Leg’s self-titled debut bows at No. 4 with 18,500 sold (with 59% of that sum in vinyl sales).

Tool’s former No. 1 Fear Inoculum , released in 2019, re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 5 with nearly 18,500 sold thanks to the album’s release on vinyl. (98% of the album’s total sales for the week were on vinyl – about 18,000.) Fear was available in only one vinyl edition – a limited edition deluxe five-LP boxed set that sold for upwards of $180.

Fear Inoculum also re-enters at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, which ranks the most popular hard rock albums of the week based on equivalent album units earned.

Premium-priced physical formats aren’t new for Fear Inoculum – when the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales in 2019, its initial CD edition was an elaborate deluxe package that sold for around $45-$50. It was later issued in a slightly less pricey version with a list price of about $35.

Fear ’s total U.S. sales – across CD, vinyl and digital download – stand at 496,000.

Father John Misty’s Chloe and the Next 20th Century debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales with 16,000 sold (70% of that in vinyl sales) while Camila Cabello’s Familia starts at No. 7 with 11,500 sold. For both acts, it’s their third top 10 solo effort. Jon Batiste ’s We Are falls 3-8 with 10,500 sold (down 16%) while Orville Peck’s Bronco rides in at No. 9 with 9,500 sold (78% on vinyl). It’s the first top 10 for Orville Peck, who had previously peaked at No. 20 in 2020 with Show Pony .

Olivia Rodrigo ’s former No. 1 Sour closes out the top 10, falling 5-10 with 9,000 sold (down 2%).