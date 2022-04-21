ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum’ Shoots Back to Top 5 of Top Album Sales Chart With $180 Box Set

By Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The top 10 of Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 23) is jam-packed with debuts and an eye-catching re-entry, led by the No. 1 debut of Jack White ’s Fear of the Dawn . Also arriving in the top 10: a vinyl version of the Encanto soundtrack, Wet Leg ’s self-titled debut, Father John Misty ’s Chloe and the Next 20th Century , Camila Cabello ’s Familia and Orville Peck ’s Bronco . Plus, Tool ’s former No. 1 Fear Inoculum re-enters the chart at No. 5 after its release in a pricey super deluxe vinyl box set.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn debuts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, selling nearly 39,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending April 14, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Of that sum, physical sales comprise 34,000 (24,500 on vinyl; 9,000 on CD and 500 on cassette) and digital sales comprise 5,000. Fear is White’s fourth solo No. 1 on Top Album Sales. He’s also notched a No. 1 as a member of The Raconteurs.

A songs-only vinyl edition of the Encanto soundtrack starts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 19,000 copies sold. It tracks separately from the original Encanto soundtrack, which includes the film’s songs and its score. On the Soundtracks chart, the original Encanto sits at No. 1 for a 16th week while the vinyl Encanto debuts at No. 2. ( Soundtracks ranks the most popular soundtracks of the week based on equivalent album units.) The last time the same film occupied the Nos. 1 and 2 positions in the same week was on the Aug. 3, 2019 chart, when the Beyoncé -led The Lion King: The Gift was No. 1 while The Lion King was No. 2. Both albums derived from the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love falls 1-3 in its second week on Top Album Sales, with nearly 19,000 sold (down 77%). Wet Leg’s self-titled debut bows at No. 4 with 18,500 sold (with 59% of that sum in vinyl sales).

Tool’s former No. 1 Fear Inoculum , released in 2019, re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 5 with nearly 18,500 sold thanks to the album’s release on vinyl. (98% of the album’s total sales for the week were on vinyl – about 18,000.) Fear was available in only one vinyl edition – a limited edition deluxe five-LP boxed set that sold for upwards of $180.

Fear Inoculum also re-enters at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, which ranks the most popular hard rock albums of the week based on equivalent album units earned.

Premium-priced physical formats aren’t new for Fear Inoculum – when the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales in 2019, its initial CD edition was an elaborate deluxe package that sold for around $45-$50. It was later issued in a slightly less pricey version with a list price of about $35.

Fear ’s total U.S. sales – across CD, vinyl and digital download – stand at 496,000.

Father John Misty’s Chloe and the Next 20th Century debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales with 16,000 sold (70% of that in vinyl sales) while Camila Cabello’s Familia starts at No. 7 with 11,500 sold. For both acts, it’s their third top 10 solo effort. Jon Batiste ’s We Are falls 3-8 with 10,500 sold (down 16%) while Orville Peck’s Bronco rides in at No. 9 with 9,500 sold (78% on vinyl). It’s the first top 10 for Orville Peck, who had previously peaked at No. 20 in 2020 with Show Pony .

Olivia Rodrigo ’s former No. 1 Sour closes out the top 10, falling 5-10 with 9,000 sold (down 2%).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart

March 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is No. 1 album in the United States. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ghost's Impera, followed by the Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Rex Orange County's Who Cares? at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Vinyl Release Pushes Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Click here to read the full article. Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated April 30), as the set’s release on vinyl LP prompts its jump from No. 120 to No. 1. It’s the album’s second nonconsecutive week atop the list; it debuted at No. 1 on the July 10, 2021-dated chart. Call Me earned 59,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 21 (up 507%), according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Of that sum, 51,000 were in traditional album sales — almost entirely...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Jack White
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Sales#Fear Inoculum#Vinyl Box Set#Soundscan#Billboardcharts#Twitter#Mrc Data
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records ContractNew Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy,...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Takes Over TikTok with Over 400K Video Creations

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” has taken over the Billboard Hot 100. But that was with the help of TikTok, where the new single reigns supreme. Harlow gave TikTok a sneak peek of his new track “First Class,” a calm ballad that samples Fergie’s 2007 smash “Glamorous,” a few weeks ago. In the days leading up to its formal release, the song went viral on TikTok, spawning tens of thousands of video productions, with fans urging him to drop it and making hilarious trends to the song’s dulcet piano tones. Powered by TikTok’s success, with over 440k video creations in less than three weeks, including over 50k before the official release.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch Coachella 2022 at Home

Click here to read the full article. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is heading back to Indio, Calif., this weekend (April 22-24) for a second trio of music-filled days in the desert. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia are headlining again this weekend, with other A-list stars set to take the stage, including Anitta, Doja Cat, 88rising (featuring aespa), Karol G, Brockhampton, Baby Keem, Phoebe Bridgers, Maneskin, Daniel Caesar, Grupo Firme, Big Sean, Flume and more. If you can’t head to the desert to see the performances in person, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on...
COACHELLA, CA
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy