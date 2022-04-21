ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NFL Draft 2022: Tariq Woolen’s speed will make up for lack of experience

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Ninth of an 11-part series. Coming tomorrow: safeties.

There are many impressive numbers when you look at draft prospect Tariq Woolen.

The Texas-San Antonio cornerback is 6-foot-4. He ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has a vertical jump of 42 inches. But the most impressive number to UTSA coach Jeff Traylor is 3. That was Woolen’s jersey number for the Roardrunners last year.

At UTSA, the team votes on what players should wear single digits. Woolen’s teammates chose him as one of those players last season. So NFL teams may be looking at his physical gifts before next week’s draft, but Traylor says Woolen’s ability is only part of the story.

“He’s just so long and he’s so fast,” Traylor said. “It looks effortless. It looks like he’s not even moving. He’s just so graceful and he’s so long. That’s not even his best part. The best part is the human he is.”

Woolen turned heads during the pre-draft process with his speed. At the Senior Bowl, he ran 22.45 miles per hour, the fastest time ever clocked at the event. He followed that up with his blazing 40 time at the combine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHqnQ_0fGU6SEv00
Tariq Woolen, left, breaks up a pass in a game against Western Kentucky on Dec. 3, 2021.
AP

Woolen is projected as a possible third-round pick despite only playing cornerback for two years.

Growing up in Texas, Woolen was a wide receiver. That is what he played when he arrived at UTSA. But late in the 2019 season, the coaches asked him to switch to cornerback.

“It was a hard choice, I played offense my whole life,” Woolen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzkMG_0fGU6SEv00
Woolen ran the 40-yard dash in 4.26 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
AP

When former UTSA coach Frank Wilson initially approached him, he was reluctant to move to defense.

“I told him no at first,” Woolen said. “I’m an offensive guy, I never played a lick of defense in my life. When he told me that I was like, ‘Nah, no, no.’ And he basically told me it would help the team, and when I thought about it that way I said OK. But we would go to practice at first and I would stay with the wide receivers and he was like, ‘No, go to the cornerbacks.’ I would go to receiver drills and he would go, ‘No, go back to corner.’ I practiced for like two weeks, then the last week of that season I played at corner.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtJDH_0fGU6SEv00 Montana State’s jack-of-all-trades Troy Andersen rising on NFL draft boards

Wilson was fired after the 2019 season and Traylor was hired. Traylor gave Woolen a choice of moving back to receiver or staying at cornerback.

“When I got here, I sat him down and asked him what he really wanted to do,” Traylor said. “He said he would do whatever we needed him to do. We needed corners really bad. We felt pretty good about our wide receiver room. So, we moved him to corner and he’s been doing that now for two seasons.”

Woolen has two interceptions and nine passes defensed in the last two years. Traylor said the biggest question NFL teams have asked him is how far along Woolen is at learning the position.

“It’s the old 10,000-hour rule,” Traylor said. “It’s time on task. It’s something that obviously takes a lot of time. He’s only got two years at the position. But I also see it as a positive because his upside is so high. You can’t coach length. You can’t coach speed. Those are things that the Lord just gives you. You can coach route recognition, scheme and time on task. Those are things you can do. He’s a good, good human. He loves the game. He is physical. There’s a lot of clips of him being physical. He’ll be very coachable. That’s rare to have a 6-4, 4.2, humble servant mindset like Tariq Woolen has.”

NFL teams may be concerned about Woolen’s tackling as much as his coverage. But Traylor said Woolen can be physical. He has told teams that they are getting a great guy in the locker room, something Woolen feels is his strength.

“My strong suit would be being a great teammate, on and off the field, that’s always been big to me,” Woolen said. “Being a great teammate means you’re trying to help everybody around you get better, and with my skill set in addition to that. So making sure the guys around me are comfortable, being a great teammate, you’ll see the performance of the guys around me always improve.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Kyler Murray For Zach Wilson, Picks

It's that time of year again. Each spring, as the NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Bill Barnwell puts together a mock draft where every single pick in the first round has a trade. That's right. All 32 picks feature some sort of transaction, whether it's just an exchange of draft capital or a deal involving both picks and players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Senior Bowl#American Football#The Nfl Scouting Combine#Utsa#Ap Woolen
The Associated Press

Wide receiver high on Commanders’ list going into NFL draft

11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-10) LAST SEASON: A season that started with high expectations coming off an NFC East title ultimately became more of a rebuilding year than coach Ron Rivera expected when he took the job in early 2020. The defense that dominated the league the previous season struggled early and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. In the aftermath of his surprise playoff performance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round the previous season, Taylor Heinicke assumed the starting role and had some ups and downs amid a roster ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 absences. Washington won four in a row coming off its bye week to get to 6-6 and into the playoff race before a four-game skid ended those hopes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Wide Receivers

TheScore's Dan Wilkins, Justin Boone, and Daniel Valente break down the 2022 NFL Draft with rankings and analysis for the prospects available at every position. Wilson is a versatile, game-breaking wideout with all the traits to be an instant star at the next level. The 21-year-old isn't the most precise route-runner yet, but he creates separation with his short-area quickness and burst. A giant catch radius allows him to haul in anything thrown in his vicinity and he's a serious problem for defenders once the ball is in his hands. Wilson projects to be a high-volume top target capable of producing at all levels of the field. And there's room for him to grow if he tightens up his playing style - eliminating some of the unnecessary steps, jumps, and flailing - in an effort to be more efficient in his routes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Lewis Cine would be perfect fit for Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

As the curious case of the Baltimore Ravens carries on into this season, their draft class from the 2022 NFL Draft needs to be spot-on, especially with how much the AFC has leveled up this offseason to compete against one another. While offense has dominated the transaction wire lately, it is the defensive side of the ball, specifically Georgia’s Lewis Cine, on which the Ravens should focus.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy