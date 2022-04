The New York Giants hold the fifth and seventh overall selections in next week’s NFL draft and could use one of those picks on an edge rusher. Several Giants beat reporters don’t believe that will be Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, however. The Giants are forging a new culture and new general manager Joe Schoen isn’t about to take a chance on players who may not buy into the team’s new mantra.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO