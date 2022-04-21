Traffic stop unconstitutional since trooper followed car without cause, Wyoming Supreme Court says

An Interstate 80 traffic stop that resulted in marijuana charges was “unreasonable” and violated the passenger’s constitutional rights, a ruling from the Wyoming Supreme Court found Wednesday.

The court’s ruling will send the case back down to district court in Laramie County, where it will most likely be dismissed since any evidence from the stop has been ruled inadmissible.

According to court filings, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car in August 2018, finding the driver had been following too closely behind a semi-truck as it exited I-80 onto the I-25 interchange in Cheyenne. The trooper testified he did not see any traffic violations when he first decided to follow the car.

The car’s passenger, Joshua Levenson, was charged with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana following a search during the stop. During his case, he moved to suppress the evidence — the marijuana found in the car — since he said the initial traffic stop was unreasonable.

The district court denied his motion, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed that the stop was “unreasonable under all the circumstances” and had violated Levenson’s rights under the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions.

“The court’s decision is an important step in ending arbitrary and needless traffic stops for minor traffic violations, which are so ripe for abuse,” said Devon Petersen, who represented Levenson in the case. “I am hopeful that one day pretextual traffic stops will no longer be allowed in Wyoming or any other part of the United States.”

The trooper, Shane Carraher, had been parked on a median on I-80 when the car passed him. He testified several times, according to court documents, that he did not see any traffic violations when he decided to follow the car.

The car, a Nissan Rogue, had California license plates and was later found to be a rental from Santa Rosa that was one day past its original return date.

Court documents state Carraher sped to catch up to the car, going as fast as 111 mph at one point and over 100 mph for around 20 seconds.

When the trooper caught up to the Nissan, the Nissan moved into the right lane between two semi-trucks. The trooper then slowed down and positioned himself just behind the Nissan’s back bumper, making it unsafe for the car to change lanes.

“Arguably, Trooper Carraher violated the law by speeding to catch up to the Nissan Rogue without ever witnessing a traffic violation,” the justices wrote.

As the semi-truck ahead of the Nissan slowed for the exit, court documents state, Carraher timed the distance between the vehicles and found the Nissan was following 1.2 seconds behind the truck, in apparent violation of the standard 2-second rule.

Carraher then pulled the Nissan over and informed the driver she was following too closely, preparing to issue her a warning. After asking questions about Levenson, the rental car and their destination, he asked to search the car and the driver said no.

The trooper then called in a drug-detecting dog from the Cheyenne Police Department, which found 42 pounds of marijuana in the car’s backseat.

Levenson eventually pleaded guilty to possession, and was sentenced to 12 to 15 months in prison. He was released on bond pending his appeal.

Justices cited a 2005 ruling in their opinion Wednesday which says Wyoming likely sees a disproportionate number of people subjected to “requests to relinquish their privacy rights by detention, invasive questioning and searches” because I-80 is a “nationally recognized drug trafficking corridor.”

Carraher testified that the Nissan was not following too closely when he first saw it, and did not see any other traffic violation at that time. It took him about a minute, and around a mile and a half, to catch up to the car.

Petersen also asked the court to reexamine a 2006 ruling that held “an officer’s subjective intent to search for drugs does not invalidate an otherwise lawful traffic stop,” essentially allowing pretextual stops, or stops that use an unrelated violation to perform a search for an unrelated crime.

Justices upheld that ruling, finding that while the officer’s conduct before a stop can be analyzed, their intent cannot.

“In its decision, the Wyoming Supreme Court made clear that an officer’s conduct in the course of a traffic violation may be scrutinized, and that the officer’s conduct may render a traffic stop unreasonable and therefore unconstitutional,” Petersen said.