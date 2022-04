The Home Secretary has defended the Government’s controversial agreement to send asylum seekers for processing to Rwanda as being “very unique” and “not like a trade deal”.Priti Patel also repeated her argument that the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is edging closer to becoming law, was not comparable to Australia’s arrangement with Nauru and Papua New Guinea.“It’s not like a trade deal … We brought migration and economic development together for a migration and economic development partnership with Rwanda,” Ms Patel told The Sunday Telegraph.“It is so different to Australia’s model, for example, with how they have outsourced, so to speak....

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO