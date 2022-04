Long-awaited proposals to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars have cleared White House review and can be published at any time. The first rule (RIN 0910-AI60) from the FDA would prohibit tobacco manufacturers and retailers from making, distributing, and selling cigarettes containing menthol as a flavor. The second (RIN 0910-AI28) proposes a ban on all characterizing flavors, including menthol, in cigars. Both were approved Thursday by the Office of Management and Budget.

