Former TU Running Back & NFL Draft Prospect Produce Music Together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas product Pierre Strong Jr. will soon get the call and go pro. With zero FBS offers to his name out of McClellan High School, the former 2-star running back bloomed into an FCS All-American at South Dakota State. Once overlooked, Strong is now a projected mid-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. […]
It's that time of year again. Each spring, as the NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Bill Barnwell puts together a mock draft where every single pick in the first round has a trade. That's right. All 32 picks feature some sort of transaction, whether it's just an exchange of draft capital or a deal involving both picks and players.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The talent of the quarterbacks who might be available to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 could impact decisions by general manager Terry Fontenot with the No. 8 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the...
The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Damone Clark 2022 NFL Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 135 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles. Clark noticeably...
Breaking down the New York Jets’ 2022 NFL draft plan at the offensive tackle position. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has done a commendable job through his first three offseasons of improving the Jets offensive line. The biggest concern for the group at the moment is arguably the depth at tackle.
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have been relatively small players in free agency this offseason. They figure to be more active in next week’s draft. “As an overall philosophy,” first-year head coach Dennis Allen said, “I’d rather augment our team through free agency and really build our team through the draft.”
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
Jah-Maine Martin was the best HBCU running back in 2019 before the pandemic and an injury got in the way. Fully healed now, he hopes a return to form will land him on an NFL roster during or after next week's draft.
DeSean Jackson is trying his luck with a roster spot by shooting his shot at the great QBs in the league. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Ashley Nicole Moss, Jackson immediately makes it clear that he’s leaning toward retirement after 14 seasons in the league. But the WR adds he’ll return next season if the right opportunity presents itself. “I know I announced it and I said I was gonna play but at this point — where I’m at in my life — it gotta be the right fit,” Jackson says.
The Chiefs will be on the clock in just a matter of days now. Yes, it’s nearly time for the 2022 NFL Draft. At this point, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the team’s scouting department and coaching staff have met and discussed myriad draft prospects. Veach revealed...
During the NFL’s 86 drafts, the league’s teams have acquired 32 Alabama players with seventh-round selections. But 33 Crimson Tide players have been chosen with the 222nd through the 262nd draft picks, the selections that will fall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30 in Las Vegas.
11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-10) LAST SEASON: A season that started with high expectations coming off an NFC East title ultimately became more of a rebuilding year than coach Ron Rivera expected when he took the job in early 2020. The defense that dominated the league the previous season struggled early and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. In the aftermath of his surprise playoff performance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round the previous season, Taylor Heinicke assumed the starting role and had some ups and downs amid a roster ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 absences. Washington won four in a row coming off its bye week to get to 6-6 and into the playoff race before a four-game skid ended those hopes.
Times have changed. What was once available to Bill Belichick at the linebacker position every year is no longer. At least, what was once available to Belichick -- bulky 250-pound (or heavier) players entering the NFL draft -- is no longer available in bulk. Patriots director of player personnel Matt...
