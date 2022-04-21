ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Will Still Play Overseas Despite Brittney Griner Situation

By Evan Bleier
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones, who averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks last season en route to claiming the award, plans...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
NBC Sports

Klay has message for Nuggets star Murray amid ACL recovery

If there's one person who is all-too-familiar with the trials and tribulations that come with a lengthy recovery from a lower-leg injury, it's Klay Thompson. After a 31-month absence due to both ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned to the court on Jan. 9, slowly shaking off the rust as his minutes ramped up throughout the second half of the season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Brittney Griner
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, And Klay Thompson Have The Most Three-Pointers In NBA Playoff History

Klay Thompson is often regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is unanimously considered the best shooter of all time, many believe that Klay is right there with him. Klay has been away from the NBA for the longest time and since his return, he has picked up where he left off. And last night, he made history, reaching an important milestone in his career.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay now behind only Steph, LeBron on playoff 3-point list

Klay Thompson has had no shortage of big playoff moments throughout his Warriors career. During Game 3 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, he added a milestone: Passing Ray Allen for third place on the all-time postseason 3-pointers list. Thompson’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, which...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connecticut Sun#Russian#Ummc Ekaterinburg
fadeawayworld.net

Paige Spiranac Makes Bold NBA Takes In Controversial Video: “Klay Thompson Is A Better Shooter Than Steph Curry. Anthony Davis Wouldn’t Be Top 75 If It Wasn’t For LeBron."

The NBA world is full of talented players, passionate fans, bad analysts, and a lot of hot takes. These factors made the competition very interesting, but sometimes, some takes are scorching, raising some eyebrows around the league. Not only NBA analysts are used to making these comments but people outside...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Jordan Poole continues blistering start to NBA Playoffs with Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole has elevated his game during his third season in the NBA. Now, the Michigan product is taking the playoffs by storm and has been on a tear vs. the Denver Nuggets. Selected by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Poole spent his first two seasons mostly coming off the bench with limited production. This season, Poole appeared in 76 games with 51 starts and set career-high marks in minutes played, scoring (18.5 points per game) and improved his efficiency in every shooting category.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

NBA play-offs: Golden State Warriors beat Denver Nuggets to lead 3-0

The Golden State Warriors won 118-113 at the Denver Nuggets to take a 3-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Western Conference play-offs. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole each scored 27 points for the Warriors, who are aiming for their first championship in four years. They will seal...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy