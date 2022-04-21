Former TU Running Back & NFL Draft Prospect Produce Music Together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas product Pierre Strong Jr. will soon get the call and go pro. With zero FBS offers to his name out of McClellan High School, the former 2-star running back bloomed into an FCS All-American at South Dakota State. Once overlooked, Strong is now a projected mid-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. […]
It's that time of year again. Each spring, as the NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Bill Barnwell puts together a mock draft where every single pick in the first round has a trade. That's right. All 32 picks feature some sort of transaction, whether it's just an exchange of draft capital or a deal involving both picks and players.
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
Some Tulsa women are suiting up to play in a women's tackle football league. Tulsa Threat Head Coach Tarrion Adams and starting quarterback Tatiana Chatman joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what it takes to compete in a league. For more information on how to purchase tickets for the Tulsa Threat's next game.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The talent of the quarterbacks who might be available to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 could impact decisions by general manager Terry Fontenot with the No. 8 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
With four days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are flying in all directions. On Saturday, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reported that it “looks like a sure bet” that the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both pick a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. Each team theoretically has a need at the position, as they are still looking to replace their retired franchise signal callers.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Jah-Maine Martin was the best HBCU running back in 2019 before the pandemic and an injury got in the way. Fully healed now, he hopes a return to form will land him on an NFL roster during or after next week's draft.
Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
The Chiefs will be on the clock in just a matter of days now. Yes, it’s nearly time for the 2022 NFL Draft. At this point, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the team’s scouting department and coaching staff have met and discussed myriad draft prospects. Veach revealed...
The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Damone Clark 2022 NFL Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 135 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles. Clark noticeably...
A look at the New York Giants’ depth chart reveals needs across the roster. None more obvious than safety. So, let’s review the position and the possibilities with the 2022 NFL Draft just days away. The current depth chart. Starters: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love. Reserves: None. That is...
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns GM Andrew Berry wouldn’t paint himself into a corner when it comes to drafting a wide receiver during his pre-draft press conference on Friday. And why would he? The Browns’ first pick in the draft is No. 44, so they have little control over what will and won’t be available, especially with multiple teams in front of them, including some with multiple picks, needing receivers.
Long considered the favorite to be chosen No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling some momentum behind his name again, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller. The 21-year-old, who Miller said is the first or second defensive end on most teams’ boards, will travel to Vegas next week with expectations of hearing his name early into the night.
