GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs; soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on end-of-week short covering after three straight days of declines. * Benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract found support after falling below its 20-day, 30-day and 40-day moving averages during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3-3/4 cents at $10.80-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 8 cents to $11.51-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was up 10 cents at $11.64-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on concerns about planting delays in U.S. Midwest as well as signs of strong export demand. Bargain buying also expected following most-active contract's biggest decline in three weeks on Thursday. * Private exporters reported the sale of 1.347 million tonnes of corn to China and 281,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * CBOT July corn futures ended overnight trading up 5-1/2 cents at $8.00-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans led higher by rally in soyoil futures, which hit an all-time high overnight after Indonesian Joko Widodo announced on Friday a halting of shipments of cooking oil and its raw material to control soaring domestic prices. The move will effectively ban palm oil exports starting April 28. * Private exporters reported the sale of 144,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-1/2 cents at $17.29 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

