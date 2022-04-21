ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs; soybeans edge higher

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday on disappointing weekly U.S. export sales data and a round of profit-taking after multi-year highs set this week, analysts said. Wheat futures also fell, retreating from recent six-week highs, while soybean futures inched higher, supported by export demand...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 6-10 cents, wheat up 3-10 cents, corn up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on end-of-week short covering after three straight days of declines. * Benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract found support after falling below its 20-day, 30-day and 40-day moving averages during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3-3/4 cents at $10.80-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 8 cents to $11.51-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was up 10 cents at $11.64-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on concerns about planting delays in U.S. Midwest as well as signs of strong export demand. Bargain buying also expected following most-active contract's biggest decline in three weeks on Thursday. * Private exporters reported the sale of 1.347 million tonnes of corn to China and 281,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * CBOT July corn futures ended overnight trading up 5-1/2 cents at $8.00-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans led higher by rally in soyoil futures, which hit an all-time high overnight after Indonesian Joko Widodo announced on Friday a halting of shipments of cooking oil and its raw material to control soaring domestic prices. The move will effectively ban palm oil exports starting April 28. * Private exporters reported the sale of 144,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-1/2 cents at $17.29 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to all-time highs on Friday after Indonesia blocked exports of palm oil, a competing vegetable oil, but soybean and corn futures sagged on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Wheat futures were narrowly mixed lower in choppy trade as brokers weighed tightening...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat from 2-month high; hogs end higher

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Friday in a profit-taking setback from two-month highs amid worries about inflation curbing consumer demand for beef, traders said. Larger-than-expected numbers of U.S. cattle on feed announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after...
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for third week of gains on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, with the market on track for a third week of gains underpinned by U.S. planting delays and concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans are set for a positive finish...
AGRICULTURE
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat crop may dip by a quarter in main breadbasket

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat production could fall 25% in the country's central producing region during the 2022/23 season, due to dry weather and creeping costs, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major grains producer and exporter, but the key commodity market has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Soyoil surges to record high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Soybean oil prices soared to a record high on Friday as Indonesia's decision to effectively ban exports of palm oil heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils. The loss of shipments from Ukraine, the world's top supplier of sunflower oil, and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

World's top soyoil exporter says record prices a mixed blessing

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina, the world's top exporter of soyoil, is unlikely to be able to take full advantage of record prices, exporters and analysts said, due to drought hitting the soy crop, a recent export tax hike and subsidies to keep domestic prices low. Soybean oil...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 18

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize sowing progress, covering week 15 ending April 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 14 2022 0 1 7 89 3 Week 15 2021 0 2 13 81 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 2 11 84 3 Week 14 2022 0 2 11 85 2 Week 15 2021 0 4 15 78 3 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 1 7 91 1 Week 14 2022 0 1 6 91 1 Week 15 2021 0 2 11 85 2 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 2 15 81 2 Week 14 2022 0 1 15 82 2 Week 15 2021 0 3 20 75 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 15 average in France 32 Week 14 2022 8 Week 15 2021 37 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE

