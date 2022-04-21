Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Thea Licata slugged two homers and had eight RBI as she went 3-for-3 with four runs scored in Keyport’s 22-4 four-inning victory over Ranney in Keyport. Samantha Ryan was 3-for-3 with five RBI and Mahogonie Lewis went 3-for-3 with four runs, four RBI and two stolen bases for Keyport (4-3), which trailed 3-0 before erupting for 13 runs in the bottom of the first. Mackenszie McGrogan went 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBI and Kylie McGrogan was 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI.

KEYPORT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO