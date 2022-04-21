ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

By Lauren Knego
 2 days ago
Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith...

