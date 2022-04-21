ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Student Wages Op-Ed Companion Piece

By Elizabeth Cunningham
etownian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: The Etownian reached out to Student Senate and the Business Office, but were unable to receive a response due to time constraint. In addition, the statements in this piece are entirely the individual’s opinion and do not reflect the opinions of the Etownian. Some statements were edited for length and...

www.etownian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bucks County Courier Times

Op-Ed: What will a 'new normal' living wage look like?

COVID-19 has caused many disruptions and changes to our daily lives. As it recedes, many wonder what the new normal will look like. The answer to this big question greatly hinges on how we use the knowledge we’ve gained from our collective experiences over the past two years. We should all agree that hourly wage earners were key to keeping us afloat in retail operations as well as in health care and other industries. But, as Steve Girling of Ipsos Health Care pointed out, “For health care workers joining the sector in the last five years, COVID provided a brutal exposure to the intensity of life on the front lines…with workers being pushed to the brink of despair.” All while being some of the lowest-paid workers in our nation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Elizabethtown, PA
Education
City
Elizabethtown, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Effort, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabethtown College#U S Economy#Op Ed#Etownian#Senate#The Business Office#The Jay S App
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year.The decision that means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect.The high court overturned a lower court judge who ruled in favor of education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state's referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November.Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
bloomberglaw.com

Employers Face CFPB Scrutiny Over Job Training Repayment Demands

CFPB, FTC may have broadest authority to police labor markets. The Biden administration plans to crack down on employer-mandated training repayment agreements that can saddle workers with thousands of dollars in debt when they leave jobs. Employment contracts that require workers to remain at a company for a certain time...
ECONOMY
CBS News

About 1 in 5 workers who quit their jobs during "Great Resignation" regret it, survey finds

Many of us have done things we regret, such as skipping a trip, leaving a relationship or walking away from a good job. A recent survey found some regret among the 47 million people who quit their jobs during last year's so-called "Great Resignation." About one in five of those people who resigned during the pandemic say they regretted it, according to a recent Harris Poll survey for USA Today.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

America Gave Up on Overtime—and It’s Costing Workers $35,451 a Year

If it feels like you’re working longer hours for less money than your parents or grandparents did, it’s because you probably are. Adjusted for inflation, average hourly wages have actually fallen since the early 1970s, while average hours worked have steadily climbed. American workers are increasingly underpaid, overworked, and overwhelmed.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy