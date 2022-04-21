Student Wages Op-Ed Companion Piece

COVID-19 has caused many disruptions and changes to our daily lives. As it recedes, many wonder what the new normal will look like. The answer to this big question greatly hinges on how we use the knowledge we’ve gained from our collective experiences over the past two years. We should all agree that hourly wage earners were key to keeping us afloat in retail operations as well as in health care and other industries. But, as Steve Girling of Ipsos Health Care pointed out, “For health care workers joining the sector in the last five years, COVID provided a brutal exposure to the intensity of life on the front lines…with workers being pushed to the brink of despair.” All while being some of the lowest-paid workers in our nation.

