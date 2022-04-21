Man Pulled From Lake Overholser Accused Of Attempting To Steal Car With Children Inside

A man Oklahoma City police said was running from the law was found in an unusual place. On Wednesday, first responders pulled 22-year-old Christian Rolon-Medina from Lake Overholser. Officers were looking for the suspect in connection to an attempted carjacking involving a woman and her children.

The mother told News 9 by phone her instincts took over when Rolon-Medina tried to take her car with her children inside. She said after a short struggle she managed to pull the man out and called police.

Police said Rolon-Medina first approached the woman as she was parked in her driveway near Northwest 23rd and Council Road. He asked the woman for a drink from the water hose. When she told him no, Rolon-Medina allegedly got in her car.

“The victim was able to forcefully get the suspect away and he began fleeing on foot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There were actually several calls that came in stating there was a male acting really suspicious and erratic. Hiding behind things.”

One of the calls described a man sitting on a branch near the banks of Lake Overholser. Officers found Rolon-Medina and gave commands for him to come back to shore. In body camera video released Thursday, the suspect could be heard asking officers for a bottle of water.

Officer: “At least put that lifejacket on so if you have a seizure, you’re not going to be unconscious, alright?”

Once the man had the lifejacket on, he swam away from the shore. The fire department put a raft in the water and pulled Rolon-Medina out of the lake.

Once on land, the suspect was taken into custody and sent off to the Oklahoma County Detention Center where he was booked on kidnapping, larceny and robbery complaints.

“It was learned he had a felony murder warrant out of another county,” said Quirk.

Court records indicated the warrant was for failure to appear in Caddo County in connection to the man’s 2018 accessory to murder conviction.