Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers running back Najee Harris teams with Kellogg's to help young athletes get in the game

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNajee Harris was “GRRREAT” on Thursday. The Steelers star running back teamed with Tony the Tiger, mascot for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal, for Mission Tiger at Pittsburgh Public Greenfield Elementary School. Students thought they were going outside just for a pep rally. Once on the field,...

triblive.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steeler Najee Harris makes big donation to Pittsburgh Public Schools sports programs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers running back Najee Harris is putting in work off the field to better the community in the off-season. On Thursday he surprised Pittsburgh's Greenfield Elementary School students with a game-changing donation of jerseys and equipment for the football team. It's part of a $44,000 donation that will spread out across Pittsburgh Public Schools to support sports programs, helping more than 38,000 students across the district. The donation was made in partnership with Kellog's Frosted Flakes' Mission Tiger. Harris said sports were a big part of his life during his formative years and said that participating taught him a number of lessons like teamwork."For me personally, it's important to be a positive difference in my community on and off the field," he said.Harris also ran drills with the students, throwing the football and practicing footwork.  
PITTSBURGH, PA

