Can You Guess What the Most Popular Liquor in Texas Is?

Though it's newer to the scene than some other classic sodas, Mountain Dew is a household name that's enjoyed a cult following since its 1964 induction into the PepsiCo family, per its website. The brand has long catered to young, energetic audiences, which is why you're more likely to see the citrusy green refreshment marketed toward skateboarders and extreme sports fans — the brand even sponsors its own Dew Tour that includes daredevil feats of BMX biking, snowboarding, and more — than, say, young adults with an interest in high fashion like this 2012 Diet Coke commercial. The brand even shortened its name to Mtn Dew and has recently bolstered its campaign toward young gamers and Esports leagues, per Esports Insider.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO