Ribbon-cutting celebrates Red Oven Pizzeria’s success
By David Bell
gilavalleycentral.net
2 days ago
SAFFORD — In April 2020, just one month into the pandemic, when restaurants and retailers were being ordered to limit service to delivery or curbside pick-up only, Red Oven Pizzeria in Safford opened its doors. “We’ve been able to make it through a lot of...
A RED Lobster worker has revealed that the restaurant’s famous cheese biscuits are unlimited for diners that eat in. Warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits are served alongside entrées at the seafood chain. Diners are encouraged to ask their server for extra biscuits when they head to the restaurant, according...
A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
A new hamburger restaurant is about to open.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. A new restaurant has made its way south from Idaho and landed smack in the heart of Phoenix. And this new restaurant isn’t like other freshly opened eateries. Here, it’s all about going big on flavor and giving guests a tasty, mouth-watering dining experience that’s packed with dripping sauces, flavorful sliders, and beverages that take decorations to the next level.
In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
My love of lemons is legendary. So much in fact, that my family will get me lemon inspired gifts for every occasion. I have said on the air, many times, that if Lemon Pledge were edible, I think I would eat it. But, on a recent weekend getaway, I think...
Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX — A hotel in Chandler that has been around for more than half a century received a much-needed renovation and is getting set to open its doors once again with a fresh look. The Aloha at 445 N. Arizona Avenue has been reimagined into a 26-room boutique motel...
HAVE you ever wondered why supermarket fruit has those tiny stickers on it?. It's not just for the barcode, there's a second code on your favourite fruit and shoppers are stunned by the secret meaning. Joshua Bollum shared the facts in a new TikTok video - which racked up 3...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.
Chow down on corn dogs and French fries.D. Pham/Unsplash. For many, corn dogs were a school-time staple growing up. Whether served at the school for lunch or prepared at home, corn dogs were an easy, go-to food that represented childhood. But what happens when someone decides to take the classic corn dog and take it to an entirely different level? Patrons in Tucson are about to find out.
An ice cream parlour has been branded a nuisance after becoming so popular that crowds occupy the pavement outside. Ice Cream Cottage in Tewkesbury hoped to extend its opening hours but that has now been denied by the council. One resident said the stress was becoming unbearable with people sitting...
Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community.
The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers.
The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
Grabbing a healthy meal while on the go isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. While most fast food joints now offer some kind of salad, the salad options at these restaurants are limited, and even so, the salads are often packed with sodium and offer very little in the way of protein or usable energy for the body. For anyone looking for more options that will not only satisfy their hunger but keep their body energized, five new restaurants will help address this in the coming months.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Megan Carey, couponing has become a way of life. She used to use a lot of paper coupons. Now she relies primarily on digital offers. “Every week, I look at the ads,” Carey told 3 On Your Side. “My bill, sometimes when it first rings up before they take it down, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s really high!’ And then it goes down, and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good. I can do this.’” Carey says she gets most of her savings from stocking up and shopping the sales. “It is a lot of preparation, and then just actually going to the store,” she explained. “I take my time. I look for other discounts when I get there, too. There’s a lot of times when there’s food being discontinued, the product is no longer going to be around, so there’s a discount on that price.”
Grab a chicken sandwich while you can.Loes Klinker/Unsplash. Celebrities are known to endorse a product or two. Just about every commercial on television has some kind of celebrity hawking one item or another. However, these celebs are not putting their own money behind the products. That is why a new spicy chicken sandwich restaurant coming to town is different. It isn’t paying celebrities to endorse their food. Instead, the fast-casual restaurant is backed by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Bull riding is usually saved as the last event at a rodeo because that is usually the fan favorite of all the rodeo features. After attending Friday night at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, I can truly say that I'm not sure which was my favorite event...there were so many from which to choose.
PHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes...
Comments / 0