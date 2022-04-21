ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon-cutting celebrates Red Oven Pizzeria’s success

By David Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD — In April 2020, just one month into the pandemic, when restaurants and retailers were being ordered to limit service to delivery or curbside pick-up only, Red Oven Pizzeria in Safford opened its doors. “We’ve been able to make it through a lot of...

