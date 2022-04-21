Dalton, Sturgeon Struggle In Opening Round Of Copper Rock Championship
By TOM HACKETT
kslsports.com
2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY – The opening round of the Copper Rock Championship consisted of wind gusts of 50 miles per hour making life treacherous for the playing field as they battled the conditions. The two players with local ties include former BYU Women’s golf star Kendra Dalton and...
Throughout the week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, we have seen alligators stalk the fairways and wander around while stars of the PGA Tour navigate the golf course. Many of the golfers are unphased by these menacing animals. As long as you keep a safe distance, you can fully concentrate on your game.
A late charge by BYU men’s golf lifted the Cougars to a 7-shot victory at the 57th PING Cougar Classic at Riverside Country Club, Saturday. BYU went 12-under over its last eight holes to leapfrog San Diego to secure its 39th team title in the 57-year history of the event. A 15-under-par final round gave BYU a 54-hole total of 270-289-273–832, 32-under-par.
Donovan Mitchell spoke extremely highly of Jalen Brunson after the Dallas Mavericks guard torched the Utah Jazz in Games 2 and 3. On Thursday night, Brunson delivered a great performance as he dropped 31 points to lead the Mavericks to a 126-118 win in Salt Lake City. Two night earlier,...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball’s series finale against North Dakota State Sunday has been canceled due to weather. It will not be made up. The Jackrabbits will return to Brookings to host St. Thomas April 30.
Giggles and smiles turned to respectful gazes and somber faces as Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone, led Edith Bowen Laboratory School fourth graders around a small footpath overlooking the site of the Bear River Massacre on Tuesday. Every few feet, he stopped at different signs explaining the events that took place there on Jan. 29, 1863.
BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd answer five of the biggest questions facing Cougar sports this week:. 1. To echo what many BYU men’s basketball fans are saying, what in the world is going on with Mark Pope’s program?. DICKSON: I’m with Dick Vitale on this...
Long Beach State received the top seed in the NCAA men's volleyball tournament today while UCLA received the other at-large berth in the seven-team tournament.The field includes a third Southern California team, Pepperdine, which earned its berth by winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament.The entire tournament will be played at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion and will begin next Sunday with Princeton (15-12), the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament champion, facing North Greenfield (20-5), the Conference Carolinas tournament champion, whose winner will advance to face Hawaii (24-5) on May 3 in an opening-round match.The Beach (20-5) received the top seed despite...
CSI was swept by Salt Lake on Friday. College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. CSI catcher signs with Idaho State softball. Updated: Apr....
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Salt Lake swept CSI by the final scores of 9-1 and 5-2 on Friday. The occasion marked the first time since February 4 in which the Golden Eagles lost back-to-back games. In game one, Brooke Merrill, normally tough to beat, only went 3.2 innings,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After struggling all weekend, Chase Higginson’s first hit of the series couldn’t have come at a better time. The Golden Eagle second baseman hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give CSI a win and a series split.
It’s been a busy week of transfer portal talk for the BYU men’s basketball program. With so much change coming for Mark Pope’s team, the Cougars will need to find ways to revamp their roster for next season. One potential addition could be one of the NCAA’s...
In what may well qualify as the bargain of the year, the Boone Brothers Football Camp will be held this coming Saturday, April 30, at Juan Diego High School in Draper. All fourth, fifth and sixth graders are invited — up to a maximum of 300 kids — and the cost is $29.
CSI softball gets back on track with doubleheader sweep of Salt Lake. The No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team didn’t play great but got two wins Saturday against Salt Lake Community College to rebound from Friday’s losses. CSI swept by Salt Lake Friday. Updated: Apr. 23,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. CSI took a 1-0 in the fourth inning, on a solo home run by Tyler Curtis.
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18. Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field. NCAA regionals are...
Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner is returning to his home state. A native of Dallas, Texas, Lohner announced his transfer destination on Friday, returning to Texas to play for the Baylor Bears. “SIC ‘EM! So excited & blessed to be joining the Baylor family,” Lohner tweeted. Baylor...
