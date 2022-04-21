ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Singer-songwriter Jewel visits Thaden School in Bentonville to discuss mental health

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrvCt_0fGTwFlW00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thaden School in Bentonville is being celebrated for its commitment to addressing students’ mental health. Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jewel paid the school a visit to discuss those issues on April 21.

She was there because of her admiration for the school’s initiatives that address mental health issues.

Volunteers deploy to 26 sites for Live United Day

Those issues are important to Jewel whose non-profit, Inspiring Children, is dedicated to helping tackle the deadly problem of mental health disorders.

“Suicidal ideation, depression are at all-time highs, and yet, we’re the most advanced civilization in the history of humanity. But, we’re killing ourselves at alarming rates. So, I refuse to call us advanced until we figure out how to keep people alive,” Jewel said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
Bentonville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KRMG

Disease contagious to pets and humans detected in Oklahoma

Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
KHBS

Garth Brooks speaks with 40/29 News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music legend Garth Brooks spoke with 40/29 News ahead of his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. With nearly 80,000 people expected to attend Saturday's show, it could be one of, if not, the biggest event ever here at Razorback Stadium. "I think the reason why we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Singer Songwriter#Depression#Thaden School#Live United Day#Inspiring Children#Nexstar Media Inc
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Mental Health Professionals Discuss Why Dreams Come True

A consensus is dreams being willed into existence may be possible, and the quality of sleep provides clues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Neurology Live, Psychology Today, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Childhood Trauma

Titus, 6 foot 3 and all smiles, sought executive coaching with me. He wanted to learn better ways to impress upon his superiors that he deserved a promotion. I asked Titus about his background. He was born in upstate New York. As an infant, he was left outside in the winter cold so his parents would not be disturbed by his crying. Rescued by a concerned neighbor, he was placed in a foster home. He witnessed domestic violence between his foster parents. Child protective services removed him from that home after he was beaten by his foster father.
MENTAL HEALTH
THV11

Veteran anchor Karen Fuller joins THV11 morning team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock-market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central. Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Video shows explores going deep into a famous Missouri Cave

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
COLUMBIA, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy