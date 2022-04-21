ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Avian flu found at 2 more Lancaster County farms: report

By Paul Vigna
 2 days ago
There are confirmed cases of avian flu at two more farms in Lancaster County, WGAL reported Thursday. Those cases were confirmed Wednesday, the Lancaster-based news organization said, including at Brubaker Farms in...

