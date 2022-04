The 2007 Minnesota Vikings draft class was arguably the best in the history of the organization. That, of course, was the draft that produced Adrian Peterson, one of the best running backs of all time. However, it takes more than one superstar to make a winning draft. A winning draft class also takes into account the value a team gets based on a draft pick. The less a team gives up to get a player, the better the value.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO