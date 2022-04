The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.

