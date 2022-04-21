ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasmine Matthews Named FA Women’s Championship Player Of The Month

By Jordan J. Keeble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot to talk about when it comes to the Women’s team this season. Be it their incredible unbeaten run in the league to secure promotion, or how well this squad has learned to work together through everything, they’ve finally reclaimed their status as something to be proud...

SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Leicester City to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, as they seek a further three points to keep the pressure on Manchester United. The blues are three points behind the reds but have a game in hand and have closed the goal difference in recent matches. A win for City and anything but a win for United will see the blues close the gap even further. And, with City facing relegation candidates Birmingham City in a couple of weeks, the blues could edge United out of third place.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Henderson: “The Derby Is Always A Special Occasion”

Liverpool and Everton. The Friendly Derby. Those that support the Merseyside clubs look to this match every year. Sunday is no different, but there’s never been a gap this large between the two teams. Liverpool are fighting for an unprecedented quadruple and Everton are battling relegation. Ahead of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jasmine Matthews
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Arsenal: WSL match preview

Arsenal Women travel to Merseyside to face 10th placed Everton on Sunday. With four games remaining in the WSL, nothing but a win will do—especially if Arsenal, a point behind Chelsea in the league title race, want to keep the pressure on Chelsea. Chelsea play Tottenham before Arsenal face Everton.
WORLD
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Watford – Stats and Facts

Manchester City welcome Watford to Etihad Stadium on Saturday, looking to continue their excellent record against the struggling Hornets. City have won the last seven matches in all competitions at home to Watford, with the last meeting ending with not only City’s biggest win over Watford, but also their biggest Premier League victory. That 8-0 win in September 2019 saw the blues also become the first team to score five times in the first 20 minutes of a Premier League match, surpassing Arsenal’s record of four over the same time period, ironically against the blues at Maine Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England beat USA 3-1 for first win of 2022 FIH Pro League season

England earned their first victory of the FIH Pro League season in the first match of their double header against the USA in North Carolina. Two goals in six minutes in the third quarter, from Hollie Pearne-Webb and then Ellie Rayer, put England in front. Grace Balsdon added a third...
WORLD
Daily Mail

George Kambosos reveals why he chose boxing over rugby league despite making the Cronulla Sharks development side and dreaming of being a footy player for his entire childhood

Australian lightweight boxing champion George Kambosos Jr has revealed why he chose life in the ring over a career in rugby league. Kambosos, 28, the current WBA (Super), IBF and WBO title holder, is unbeaten in 20 career fights. As a teenager he also showed promise clutching a Steeden, representing...
COMBAT SPORTS
SB Nation

Match Report: Sunderland’s play-off battle intensifies with a comfortable 5-1 win over Cambridge

Sunderland’s play-off hopes are very much in their own hands, after they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Cambridge United on the penultimate Saturday of the League One season. In truth, Alex Neil’s side struggled to get out of second gear, as they completely dominated proceedings at the Stadium of Light: the game swining on a controversial red card to Lloyd Jones with only 12 minutes on the clock.
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Super League: Manchester City cruise past Leicester City

Manchester City cruised past Leicester City to climb above rivals Manchester United on goal difference and into the Champions League qualification places. Third-place City lead United by a single goal in the Women's Super League table after claiming a 10th consecutive win in all competitions. Caroline Weir opened the scoring...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 6 - Sheffield United 1: The Reds Lift The Trophy In Style

Job done. Season goals completed. All that was left was to lift the trophy for the Liverpool FC Women’s team as the champions of the FA Women’s Championship. They just had to do was get through 90 minutes against Sheffield United at Prenton Park, with a club record 2,138 fans in attendance. The Reds truly wanted to make it a party, however, and piled on the goals as they continued their dominance over the rest of the division.
SOCCER
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
SB Nation

Four Star Performance Moves Manchester City Women Into Third

Manchester City Women moved above Manchester United into third place in the WSL with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City Women at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp, Julie Blakstad and a penalty from Alex Greenwood drew the blues level with United, but moved City into third thanks to a goal difference better than United of just one goal.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Everton at Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | A Slim Chance?

A couple of weeks ago, after Everton’s shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United was followed a day later by Burnley’s loss to bottom of the table Norwich City and subsequent firing of long-time manager Sean Dyche, Blues fans could feel an easing of relegation fears. A last-gasp home draw for the Toffees against Leicester City on Wednesday night and four points from the Clarets’ last two games has ramped the pressure right back up, leading into this weekend’s fixtures. On Sunday, a caretaker manager-helmed Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, whereas Everton travel across Stanley Park to face one of European football’s top sides at Anfield. Frank Lampard will be hoping Wolves can do him a favour, but realizes that his side must look to themselves to get out of the dreadful predicament they are in. Here, we look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lasses Fan Focus: We speak to Durham WFC fan, Mark Padden, ahead of the River Wear derby

Roker Report: Firstly, thank you for speaking to us Mark. How would you rate the Ladies season so far? Over-performing, underperforming or just what you expected?. Mark Padden: I know the lasses will be disappointed they missed out on promotion after an incredible start to the season, but once again they’ve been in the mix from day one and everyone single one of them has excelled to another level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Riches 2021-22: Can SAFC seal a crucial league double to aid their play-off berth hopes?

The Riches Leaderboard... Only one winner over Easter weekend, with our Will getting a return on his Bankers Bonus treble forecast. A useful infusion of over £20, which off sets his other bet stakes, and helps him to solidify his position as runner up with only a few fixtures left. A good time to pick up a lone win with only two weekend games left for the Riches posse to climb the leaderboard.
HOBBIES
SB Nation

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Instant reaction | Battling Blues beaten

Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi settled a spicy Merseyside derby, but despite the result going as we expected Everton can at least take something from a spirited display at Anfield. The Toffees held Liverpool at bay for more than an hour and were proving a threat on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

