KLTV
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
KLTV
Line break disrupts water service in Marshall near Martin Lake Road
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall has been notified of a water main break along highway 59 near Martin Lake Rd. Crews have been dispatched to identify and fix the issue. Be advised, residents and business from Cox Road south on highway 59 and areas west to S Washington may experience low to no water pressure.
