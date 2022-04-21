Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.
WebXtra: Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV's Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
Line break disrupts water service in Marshall near Martin Lake Road
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall has been notified of a water main break along highway 59 near Martin Lake Rd. Crews have been dispatched to identify and fix the issue. Be advised, residents and business from Cox Road south on highway 59 and areas west to S Washington may experience low to no water pressure.
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Carmela's Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security.
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center.
WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable
As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV's Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team.
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
2 road-widening projects in Smith County being pushed back
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization met this afternoon and made an amendment to the order of three construction projects in Smith County. The widening of Paluxy Drive and the construction of an overpass at FM 346 will now begin, simultaneously, in 2025. Originally, the widening...
Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school. According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
High Speed Chase
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
Carmela's Santa Land
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 13 minutes ago. A Facebook post by the Kilgore Police Department reported that the trailer was...
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those in need, East Texas schools collected food for a Thanksgiving food drive. “Our students here, it’s a 1st grade through 12th grade campus, like 280 students, and we raised over 4,000 cans. Here at our campus, this is our 8th year to donate to the Maude Cobb,” said Jamie Hicks of University Academy.
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
Suspects accused of reselling products bought with stolen checks to buy narcotics
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested three people for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are accused of using stolen and fraudulent checks to buy thousands of dollars in products from East Texas stores, and then reselling the items for money to buy drugs.
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. ”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ......
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury may now decide if a suspended Smith County constable accused of theft will be reinstated to his job. Assuming he isn’t criminally convicted first, that is. Curtis Traylor-Harris is waiting to undergo a criminal trial as he faces charges stemming from accusations that...
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. “It’s good, and it’s important that people know that we love them, and that God loves them, and they have that support here in the community,” said Salvation Army Captain Michelle Walker.
