ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Local expert discusses the importance of saving honeybees

By Alyssa Lyons
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local beekeeper took down a swarm of bees near Rhodes Farm, creating quite the buzz in the community. We spoke to them to find out why honeybees are out and about. It’s honeybee season, and calls are swarming removers to relocate them. John Brecht,...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 1

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
Lifestyle
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Honeybees#Rhodes Farm
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
WVNews

How to make red rice, a Lowcountry classic with deep roots

“Red rice goes back to the old, old days — the days before me, my momma, and her,” writes Emily Meggett in her new book, out next week, “Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.” Photographs by Clay Williams illustrate the cooking life of Meggett, the 89-year-old matriarch of the Gullah community on Edisto Island, South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
HOCKESSIN, DE
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, country-by-country interest in gardening, from Italy to India, tended to peak just as infections peaked. Why did so many people find themselves being pulled toward the earth in a time of crisis? And what sort of effect did...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Narcity USA

11 Tell-Tale Signs You're A True Georgian, As Told By A Life-Long Local

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I was born and raised in beautiful Savannah, Georgia. I consider myself a local expert on a lot of Southeastern rituals and traditions. Growing up, many of us in the Peach State share similar experiences, no matter in what county we grew up.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy