KEOKUK — When it came time for Keokuk High School senior Abby Wolter to choose a college, there really wasn't much of a decision to be made. Wolter, a 5-foot-11 all-state player and two-time Southeast Conference Player of the Year, knew in her heart that she wanted to play basketball and continue her education at St. Ambrose University, an NAIA school in Davenport.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO