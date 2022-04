PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Long Island's volunteer firefighters are getting older, and that's putting a strain on dwindling numbers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, there's a push this weekend to get new recruits to sign on.Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Greco, a nurse at her day job, is a Plainview volunteer firefighter and EMT around the clock. She was inspired to make a difference."The fire department saved my father's life in a very serious car accident," she said. "It was those critical moments here, extricating him from the car, getting him to the hospital quick enough, that I truly feel if it was not for...

