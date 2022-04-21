ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Judge orders lawyer in GOP election review to stop deleting records

By Matt Smith
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge Thursday ordered Michael Gableman and the Office of Special Counsel to stop deleting or destroying any documents related to the Republican review of the 2020 election. Judge Frank...

Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS

