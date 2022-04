Geico is one of the largest car insurers in the country. It's owned by Berkshire Hathaway and available in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. If you've seen the creative and often hilarious ads that regularly pop up on cable, Hulu and Youtube, you'll know why the famous gecko is synonymous with the industry as a whole. And the company isn't all talk either: You really could save hundreds of dollars on car insurance when you switch to Geico.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO