Can eating certain nuts or berries reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease? And why do some researchers tout fatty fish and olive oil as preventing cognitive decline?. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease and the toll is expected to be 13 million by 2050. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 1 in 3 seniors will die with Alzheimer’s or a different form of dementia. And it says that COVID-19 greatly contributed to an increase in cases in 2020. The impact of Alzheimer’s ripples out to family and others, as well. The association says there are more than 11 million Americans providing unpaid care to people with some form of dementia.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO