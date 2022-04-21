SC Gov. McMaster, Charlotte leader comment on halted Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE — The ripple effects of the decision to end the construction agreement for a Carolina Panthers project are being felt on both sides of the Carolina border.

For the first time since plans to build the multi-million dollar practice facility in Rock Hill were terminated earlier this week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the stoppage.

“I think most of us are disappointed that the Panthers won’t be part of this great booming economy that we have in South Carolina, that is a disappointment,” McMaster said at an event in Fort Mill on Thursday.

According to the governor, the state has done everything it agreed to as part of the partnership. The dispute, he said, must be resolved between the city of Rock Hill and Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

“I know they’ve been trying to work it out, it would be nice if it could be worked out, that is what we were hoping for,” McMaster said.

The governor said he has spoken to David Tepper, but not since the agreement was ended.

“I have encouraged them all along to continue talking and to resolve the differences and let’s get the job done, but again I am disappointed at this point that it doesn’t seem to be making progress,” he said.

Comments from Charlotte

As plans for the practice facility have stalled, Charlotte city officials say they are watching and wondering what the standstill means for the city’s NFL franchise.

Atop many people’s minds is the status of the Old Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site in uptown, a piece of land that Tepper has reportedly eyed for development.

“Obviously, it’s a very, very prime piece of property on the cusp of uptown Charlotte,” said Malcolm Graham, a Charlotte City Council member and economic development committee chairman. “Obviously, there’s been a football stadium proposed, whether or not that’s gonna happen, that’s a question that has to be asked of Tepper Sports.”

Leaders of the pipe and foundry company said they are in talks with a number of vendors and developers for future use of the site.

“We have no firm plans for development or sale,” said Roddy Dowd, the company’s vice chair. “We know the Panthers and know David Tepper, we’ve not had discussions with them in several years.”

Last December, the site received new zoning approval from the city council that would allow develop of a stadium or practice facility, but requests to the Panthers regarding their interest in the land were not returned.

Channel 9 asked Graham if Charlotte had spoken to Tepper about avenues to bring the Rock Hill project across the border. As of now, he said, the city was focusing its attention on a different practice facility.

[ READ MORE: Eastland groundbreaking set for early 2022, city leadership says ]

“No we haven’t and our goal and objective is to focus on the NC side of the border, which is the relationship we have with Tepper Sports and Entertainment regarding the practice facility at Eastland Mall for Charlotte FC,” Graham said.

The ongoing contractual controversy has been a learning opportunity for Charlotte, according to Graham, especially as they approach consideration of working with Tepper to bring a new stadium to Charlotte.

“What it demonstrates to me is this is a business negotiation,” Graham said. “This is a business dealing and they’re very complicated. As a city leader, I’m almost positive that our staff will cross its Is and dot its Ts to make sure that they present something to the city council that makes sense for the tax payers of the city of Charlotte.”

While the situation in Rock Hill appears dire, both city and county leaders have left the door open to renegotiate a deal with the Panthers to finish the practice facility. But at this point, Channel 9 is not aware of any planned meetings between the two sides.

