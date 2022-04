It’s a position no one wants to be in. You have sharp, debilitating pain. This is not your standard muscle tightness. This pain is generated from a nerve. You’re getting electric shocks, pins and needles, and numbness or burning sensations in your back or even into your arms and legs. It’s gotten to the point where it’s controlling your every movement. You can hardly make it through your day, let alone go for a walk or play with your kids/grandkids. Frustrated, you call your doctor. After a whole bunch of testing, it shows that you have nerve impingement due a disc herniation/degeneration or spinal stenosis.

