Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Deputies look for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga

By Cameron Kiszla
 2 days ago

A woman died after an apparent hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday evening, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver.

The 56-year-old woman and her dog were found about 7:30 p.m. in a roadway in a mobile home park in the 9000 block of Foothill Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release .

The woman was unresponsive and the dog was hurt when ambulance personnel and the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department arrived. The woman was taken to the Pomona Valley Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

“She appeared to be the victim of a hit and run traffic collision,” the release said.

The woman’s family identified her as Carla Skowronski, and a GoFundMe has been created to raise money for a reward for information leading to the conviction of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com .

In the meantime, Skowronski’s family and friends are mourning the loss of “one of the nicest people you’d ever meet,” in the words of her neighbor Christine.

“She was always thinking of other people,” added nephew Charlie Porter.

Samantha Porter, Skowronski’s sister, said she’s left with regret after she last saw her sister for an Easter celebration earlier that Sunday.

“Had I known, I would have said more to her. I told her I loved her, I hugged her and we had a nice day, but no, I called her the next morning as I always do, and she didn’t pick up,” Porter said.

Now, that loss has left Samantha Porter “extremely angry.”

“I think that’s going to help me catch the person who did this, because my sister did not deserve that disrespect, her life being taken and them just leave her like she’s nothing,” Porter said.

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
