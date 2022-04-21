The Road to November: The latest on the race for Georgia's Congressional seats

A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her place on the Georgia ballot at Donald Trump's rally Saturday.
A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene's eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped organize the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol that led to five people's deaths.
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign asked a federal judge on Wednesday to shut down unlimited contributions to a committee controlled by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. The filing is yet more litigation over the constitutionality of a 2021 Georgia law that allows certain top elected officials and...
Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers is making headlines for his fundraising success in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. He has outraised Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene $2.4 million in the first three months of 2022 compared to her $1.1 million. While she does have $3 million in cash on hand compared...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' has completed his first 100 days in office. When Dickens officially became the city's mayor, he said he was focused on cutting crime and put Chief Rodney Bryant on a 100-day contract to add pressure to the progress he wanted to see. On...
The landscape has shifted. When President Biden took office, it was widely believed that Republicans had a strong chance of taking back the House but, thanks to a friendly map for Democrats, the Senate was more competitive. It was possible, if not likely, that Democrats — who control the Senate,...
The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature is throwing in the towel after a public fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, over his desire to draw a new congressional map that would carve up two largely Black districts. Republican leaders acquiesced Monday and said the Legislature will let the governor’s office present...
Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
Some families in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. They DESTROY THINGS! LOTS OF THINGS!. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful...
ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
