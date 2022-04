SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon. San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud near Stockton and took video of a rotating cell. On Friday, NWS confirmed that an EF-Unknown tornado did indeed touch down in a field around 12:20 p.m. about eight miles east-southeast of Isleton in San...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO