Report: Ethan Waugh is expected to become Jaguars’ assistant G.M. after draft

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Seahawks endured their worst record in long tenure of Pete Carroll finishing at 7-10 and missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2012. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury that caused him to miss three-plus games. Wilson rushed his return from surgery and wasn’t the same for several weeks before an impressive late push. Running back Rashaad Penny was a revelation late in the season and was the most productive rusher in the league over the final month in one of the few bright spots. Tyler Lockett set a career high in yards receiving and DK Metcalf a career best in touchdown receptions, but Seattle’s offense was frustratingly inconsistent for much of the season. Safety Quandre Diggs was a Pro Bowl selection while Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were among the league leaders in tackles. But Seattle’s defense ranked 28th in the league overall and 31st at stopping the pass. Seattle fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after the season, promoted Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hired Sean Desai as assistant head coach of the defense.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO