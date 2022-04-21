ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Should you still wear a mask on the plane? Doctors explain how to decide

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFlhM_0fGTnOOA00

(NEXSTAR) – A federal judge changed everything this week by voiding the federal mandate requiring masks on planes , public transit and in travel hubs. The Justice Department is appealing that decision , but as of Thursday morning, masks are not required by federal law in those settings.

As soon as the court ruling was announced this week, major airlines started dropping their mask requirements . Some even announced the decision mid-flight, allowing passengers to unmask and cheer if they wanted.

But is the rule change something to cheer about? Can you feel confident unmasking on your next flight?

As long as the current situation holds, masking remains a personal decision. We asked doctors how they’d go about making that decision for themselves.

Coroner identifies Ciaya Whetstone’s cause of death as fentanyl and ethanol intoxication

When asked if he’d continue wearing a mask on planes right now, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong responded: “100 percent.”

“Even though as a boosted person, I am confident that I will not get seriously ill, I can’t afford to even get infected as I would have to stay away from work taking care of patients and my colleagues will have to cover me,” explained the infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

He also visits his mother, who is in her 80s, and he considers the consequences of potentially exposing her as he makes decisions about masking.

Arthur Caplan, a medical ethics professor at New York University, said he would also mask up. He’s 72 years old, which puts him at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. “I am fully vaccinated, but still I don’t see the mask as a huge burden to protect myself a bit more,” he said.

John Swartzberg, an infectious disease and vaccinology professor at UC Berkeley, told the Washington Post anyone who is concerned about catching the coronavirus should still wear a mask – plain and simple. Not to mention, masking can protect you from other types of viruses, like the flu.

Man sentenced in 2018 deadly attack of girlfriend’s family with hammer

If you’re trying to decide whether you should still wear a mask on the plane, the experts we asked suggested asking yourself the following questions:

  • How much is the virus circulating now? Consider case rates around the U.S., and even around the world, as you don’t know where the people on your flight are coming from.
  • Will you or the people you care about get seriously ill as a consequence? Are you fully vaccinated and boosted? Are there unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or elderly and vulnerable people in your inner circle?
  • Can you afford to get sick? Even if you don’t get seriously ill and suffer long-term consequences, would getting sick be a hardship for you economically, force you to cancel important plans, or set you back at school?

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at UCSF, tweeted an elaborate formula as a suggestion for how to think through the situation. He suggested you should multiply several factors, including your personal risk of serious COVID complications, how much virus is circulating in your hometown, how inconvenient it would be for you to get sick, and how much you care about vulnerable people who might be on the plane.

In reality, it’s impossible to ascribe exact mathematic values to all those factors, so Wachter skips to the results:

“My conclusion: wear an N95 or equivalent.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

All 50 states have removed mask mandates: Should you keep wearing one?

Per recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all 50 states have dropped their indoor mask mandate, and many Americans are starting to leave their masks at home. That leaves the question: Should you still wear a mask, even if no one else is?. Effectiveness of masks: Jamie Meyer,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Caplan
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Medical Ethics#Nexstar#The Justice Department#Major Airlines
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Martin Roberts watched as doctors removed 1.5 litres of fluid from his heart before emergency surgery

Martin Roberts has described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.On Thursday (21 April), the Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a video to social media explaining that he was in hospital after experiencing chest pains he had initially believed to be due to asthma or long Covid.Instead, doctors found that his heart was surrounded by “a massive amount of fluid”, which was preventing it from working. He had emergency surgery that night and was later told that he’d had “hours to live” when he was operated on.Speaking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Trainee doctor at a med school, who claims a patient mocked her for wearing a pronoun badge that said ‘She/Her’, admitted to purposefully missing the patient’s vein deliberately injuring him, placed on extended leave

The majority of the online community were nothing but devastated when a young woman, medical student, tweeted that she missed patient’s vein on purpose when she had to make blood draw in an effort to deliberately injure them because the patient reportedly mocked her before the blood draw procedure about the badge she was wearing.
EDUCATION
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy