Shreveport, LA

Louisiana man sentenced to 23 years on Sexual Exploitation charge

By Michael Sipes
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY ) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison for a Sexual Exploitation charge. Dustin Lee Crow, 33, of Noble pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

In July 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported three cyber tips to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities say the cyber tips concerned images and videos of child pornography contained on three Twitter accounts belonging to Crow. Officials say the child pornography images which were uploaded contained videos and a still image of a victim under the age of 6. Authorities say these videos and images were uploaded to Twitter and sent in a direct message to another Twitter account.

Agents executed a search warrant at Crow’s house and admitted his involvement in the offenses to law enforcement agents.

Crow and his wife, Samantha Crow, were also indicted by a Sabine Parish grand jury in late 2019 on rape charges. He was indicted on six counts of first-degree rape. She was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape. The two also are charged with multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.  Both face trials on that later this year.

[Source: Louisiana attorney general's office]

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

