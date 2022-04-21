Red Church Project Resumes Sunday

Sonora, CA – Work on the Sonora Red Church Pedestrian & Circulation Improvement Project will pick up this weekend where it left off on Monday. As reported here, this week’s rainy forecast forced the contractor, United Pavement Maintenance, Inc., to halt work after it began...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning.
A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind.
The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area.
Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users
Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users.
“All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.”
The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a 60-day trial program Tuesday night that will allow for an overnight vehicle parking area for the homeless in an effort to combat the growing problem in the Yuba-Sutter area. In collaboration with Sutter County, the city will set up a temporary overnight...
(KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service near Rancho Calaveras and Valley Springs Thursday from 4:40 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Radar was able to detect rotation in a thunderstorm dropping heavy rain in the area where San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties meet. The National Weather Service will have to […]
WHITMORE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig and diesel fuel leak briefly shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County.
Caltrans said the crash happened late Friday afternoon near Whitmore Road and blocked all lanes.
As of 5:50, the lanes were back open with traffic flowing.
The roadways were still wet and covered with some snow from this week’s major winter-like storm that rolled through Northern California.
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A funnel cloud filmed in Isleton Thursday afternoon was confirmed as an EF-U Tornado. U in EF-U stands for unknown on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it’s not known how strong it was. “The tornado touched down in like a field it looks like so there’s really no damage left […]
Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
Update: tornado warning issued for part of SJ County
A tornado warning is in effect for an area of San Joaquin County northeast of Linden and for nearby towns in Calaveras County including Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service, Sacramento.
...
YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Yuma County on Friday destroyed at least one home and burned at least 3,000 acres. The Yuma Fireman’s Association says neighbors helped crews by using their tractors to disc a fire line for water trucks, fuel trucks and ambulances.
(credit: Yuma Fireman’s Association)
The fire started at County Road M and County Road 31, south of Highway 34. Dramatic video from the Yuma Fire’s Association shows a crew driving through flames and smoke.
https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2022/04/Yuma-County-Fire-video1-Yuma-Firemans-Association-on-FB.mp4
The Wray Volunteer Fire Department shared more gratitude for the dispatchers in Wyoming.
“These people are dispatching two counties worth of personnel including Law, EMS, Fire, and everything else funneled into them. Not only did they handle all the calls they received they also kept track of which departments were where, contacted extra water equipment, fuel for our trucks, and anything else asked upon them all while receiving multiple calls coming in on one fire as well as multiple fires at a time,” they stated on social media.
Several other volunteer fire departments helped including Wages, Vernon, Wauneta and Idalia.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says those who had property loss should contact yumaoem@wycomm.org.
STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have called off their search efforts for a swimmer in the Sacramento River who was reported missing. The male swimmer was not located, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Crews were looking in the area near the 4700 block of Garden Highway on Friday. The...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A tornado warning expired for portions of the following counties Thursday: Calaveras, Amador, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus, CA. The warning was effective until 6 p.m. The warning included the areas of Wallace, Campo Seco, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas. According to the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident on Highway 50 near 15th Street caused traffic delays in Sacramento Friday night, authorities said. Cameras from Caltrans showed a massive backup in the area. All lanes were closed briefly due to truck overturning, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division told KCRA...
In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lack-luster wet season, the atmosphere dished out over 2 feet of snow that snarled travel in California's Sierra Nevada during the latter part of the week. In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lackluster wet...
Recent storm dumped snow in the Sierra overnight with totals usually reserved for mid-winter months, not the closing weeks of April. And this has given those Tahoe area ski resorts that have chosen to remain open a reason to cheer.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A small rubbish fire under a bridge in Fairfield was knocked down Saturday morning, said the Fairfield Fire Department.
The fire took place in the area of Woolner Avenue and Concord Avenue.
A little more than a week after North Yuba Water District and General Manager Jeff Maupin announced that there will not be a 2022 irrigation season for customers, water users staged a protest outside the district’s office on Friday in Brownsville. “I believe that the water is ours. It...
WOODLAND, Calif. — One person died in a deadly two car crash Wednesday night in Woodland. According to the California Highway Patrol, both vehicles were coming from opposite directions on Old River Road when one of the drivers drifted across the road colliding head-on with another vehicle. The collision...
Comments / 0