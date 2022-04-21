ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

House passes budget, governor hopes to salvage bridge plans

By Shannon Heckt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBuxf_0fGTmCu500

BATON ROUGE, La. ( BRPROUD ) — The state budget is flying through the legislature but some are raising concerns about high spending and a looming fiscal cliff. On Thursday, the state House of Representatives passed the state’s budget in a quick fashion just about halfway through the regular session.

The state’s operating budget is $38 billion for the next fiscal year. It has increased by millions due to economic growth after the pandemic. There are some big-ticket projects in the works using one-time money but some are wary to spend so much now while this cash flow is not expected to last.

“My concern is next year when we build our budget that is our new baseline. So we’ll start at $10.9 [million] and we will build off that with our continuation budget,” Rep. Blake Miguez said. “My question is why has it grown so much and is it sustainable?”

This isn’t the last stop for the budget — but it’s leaving the House earlier than normal. This raises some red flags for some of the members. Rep. Miguez asked about the anticipated $650-million fiscal cliff expected to hit in 2025. Leadership and the governor assure steps are being taken now to prevent it.

Governor Edwards does not support anti-transgender legislation

“The next budget, when it comes up, we’re going to address that and reduce recurring expenditures and if we keep chipping away I think we can make ourselves, we can if we hopefully continue on this path be prepared for and it won’t be as impactful when that budget shortfall does happen,” Rep. Jerome Zeringue said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed budget has been picked apart already, including his proposal to save $500 million for a new Mississippi River Bridge . They’ve already moved $100 million to a roads and bridges fund and $400 million has yet to be decided on. The governor hopes to put it back together on the Senate side and said he is disappointed by the move of the representatives.

“But it’s got to be fixed in a way that actually allows the money to be safeguarded and preserved and available only for the bridge otherwise it doesn’t really help you… to be able to use the money to convince the federal government that we are serious,” Gov. Edwards said.

Gov. Edwards also said he did not understand why $26 million for supplemental pay for law enforcement and firefighters were taken out of the budget. He said Louisiana is not a state that supports defunding the police but doesn’t believe that is why the House took it out.

Despite the concerns, the budget is now tossed to the Senate where even more changes are expected. Once the Senate finishes with the budget it will be sent to the conference committee to work out any more details. The House also passed the capital outlay, which outlines major projects in all regions of the state. As well as, the supplemental funding bill comprised of smaller pet projects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses 2022 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards discusses the 2022 Legislative Session in an afternoon press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol. The $45.2 billion state budget passed the full House earlier this afternoon. Gov. Edwards starts the presser by discussing the state’s current low COVID-19 rates. He said things are “much, much […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland governor signs 79 bipartisan bills into law, including tax relief

(The Center Square) – A wealth of bipartisan bills were signed into law Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Wrapping up the 2022 Legislative Session, Maryland’s Republican leader since 2015 signed 79 bills that include tax relief for state residents, especially retirees, and help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hogan praised the Democrat-controlled Legislature […] The post Maryland governor signs 79 bipartisan bills into law, including tax relief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
News4Jax.com

Governor DeSantis signs redistricting map passed during special session

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill implementing a new, controversial congressional redistricting map for the state. DeSantis said he signed it early Friday at the state’s capitol, before traveling to Hialeah Gardens. This comes after voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against the state over the new congressional map....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#Legislature#Salvage#House Of Representatives
Daily Mail

'No amendment, no COVID funding': Republicans stand firm on stopping $10billion bill until there is a vote on Title 42 after the White House accused the GOP of causing a 'step backward' in the pandemic

Republicans doubled down on their demand to hold a vote on an amendment that would keep the Title 42 border restrictions in place as part of $10 billion covid funding bill that President Joe Biden wants passed. 'No amendments, no bill,' GOP Senator Mitt Romney, the lead negotiator for Republicans,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy