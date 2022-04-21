ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail, severe thunderstorms batter Southwest Missouri

By Tony Nguyen, Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwSiI_0fGTlLoP00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Severe thunderstorms and a tornado touchdown swept through Southwest Missouri this Thursday, bringing rain and hail to the area.

Storm damage battered residents throughout the area, from homes to cars. Viewers sent in their photos to KOLR10:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0u5E_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Sarah Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yQYj_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Sarah Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PY8N0_0fGTlLoP00
    Elkland, MO (Kris Bone)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XC5UC_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02So9b_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3xnU_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wm995_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKA1H_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh8EU_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeRp4_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Brianne Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPuow_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Caitlin Rummelt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMAEZ_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Caitlin Rummelt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azLq5_0fGTlLoP00
    Bolivar, MO (Sydney Steed)

Seeing storm damage in your area? Send in your photos!

Send your own weather photos here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

