PHOTO GALLERY: Hail, severe thunderstorms batter Southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Severe thunderstorms and a tornado touchdown swept through Southwest Missouri this Thursday, bringing rain and hail to the area.
Storm damage battered residents throughout the area, from homes to cars. Viewers sent in their photos to KOLR10:
