North Sioux City, S.D. (KELO) – If you only had one word to describe Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns, your best and most accurate option may be competitive. “Even in an open gym or whatever in the summer, if he shows up for an open gym, even if it’s a bunch of old coaches playing against them or whatever, if you score on him, he doesn’t like it. He gets ticked off,” Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis said.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO