Baylor Baseball hopeful that Tyler Thomas will be available against Texas

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — With a trip to Texas on the horizon this weekend, the Baylor Baseball team is scheduled to get its top pitcher back into the rotation.

Tyler Thomas, who leads the Big 12 in ERA, is slated to start on Sunday against the Longhorns, after missing his last start against Kansas due to what Steve Rodriguez called extra soreness after he threw over 100 pitches at West Virginia.

