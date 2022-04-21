Nazareth v. Northampton softball 04.21.22

Belle Hoadley had four RBI, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, triple and a stolen base as Mater Dei outlasted Henry Hudson, 11-10, in New Monmouth. Cailin Naughton went 2-for-4 with a two RBI, a run, a double and a stolen base for Mater Dei (5-4), which pulled ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-9.Gabby Giaramita had two RBI and a run scored, Eliana Ferrao added two runs and a RBI with two stolen bases, and Becca Grant scored two runs and stole three bases.
