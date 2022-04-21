ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Nazareth v. Northampton softball 04.21.22

 2 days ago

Northampton scores early and often to put away...

Easton v. Emmaus baseball 04.21.22

Deschenes shines on the mound for Emmaus in big win over Easton. Two unbeatens going after it on the diamond in EPC play on Thursday. Emmaus would remain the only undefeated team left on the field when it was all said and done.
EMMAUS, PA
Cape-Atlantic League softball statistical leaders for April 22

Below check out the statistical leaders in seven different categories in the Cape-Atlantic League so far in the 2022 softball season. NOTE: Each Saturday we will highlight the stat leaders from around the Cape-Atlantic League. Every other Saturday we will also release a conference notebook that focuses on the latest news, notes and trends from around the league. The next Cape-Atlantic League notebook will be posted on April 30.
SPORTS
Mainland over Hammonton - Softball recap

Bella D’Agostino allowed three earned runs on three hits, walked four and struck out seven as Mainland defeated Hammonton 6-3 at Mainland. Ava Kinkler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Mainland (6-4). Denver Obermeyer went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Boys basketball coach of the year: Parkland's Andy Stephens overcame a personal loss to guide his team to big wins

Through Villanova team camps Parkland has been invited to over the years, Trojans boys basketball coach Andy Stephens has gotten to know Wildcats’ recently retired coach Jay Wright pretty well. Stephens has always been a fan and was so impressed with how Wright handled his departure from college basketball’s big stage this week. “He didn’t let that out of the bag and just sort of said I’m ...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Varsity baseball: Emmaus baseball team doesn't need Candice to help it out so far this season

When the 2021 Emmaus High baseball team got hot at the right time and went on a run that carried the Green Hornets to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 6A titles and into the second round of the state tournament, Candice was a focal point. The mannequin head, secured and named by then senior starter Blake Schantz, became a fixture in the Emmaus dugout and a unifying object ...
EMMAUS, PA
Mainland outlasts Camden Catholic, 11-10 - Girls lacrosse recap

Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff scored four goals each, while Julianna Medina added two goals and three assists as Mainland outlasted Camden Catholic, 11-10 in Linwood to snap a four-game losing streak. Tied at halftime 5-5, Mainland (5-5) outscored its guests 6-5 in ths second half. Riley Dundee scored six...
CAMDEN, NJ
Northampton rallies in the sixth to hand Becahi second straight loss

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Bethlehem Catholic hitting the field on back-to-back days. The Golden Hawks suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday to Parkland. Northampton entering and exiting this matchup undefeated. They take down the Golden Hawks, 8-7. The Konkrete Kids having to comeback in this one...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Baseball: County, conference tournament brackets, 2022

It’s tournament time for New Jersey high school baseball teams. County and conference tournaments are underway with more to come in May, including the prestigious Diamond Classic in South Jersey. Keep scrolling to see brackets for the tournaments that are underway., More will be added as tournaments are seeded,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Delbarton defeats No. 20 Bergen Catholic - Baseball recap

Aiden Dill led Delbarton to a 7-4 upset victory over Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as he went 1-3 with three RBI and one run in Morristown. Tied 2-2 going into the fifth, Delbarton (8-2) scratched across four runs in the bottom of the inning before holding on for the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Mater Dei over Henry Hudson - Softball recap

Belle Hoadley had four RBI, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, triple and a stolen base as Mater Dei outlasted Henry Hudson, 11-10, in New Monmouth. Cailin Naughton went 2-for-4 with a two RBI, a run, a double and a stolen base for Mater Dei (5-4), which pulled ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-9.Gabby Giaramita had two RBI and a run scored, Eliana Ferrao added two runs and a RBI with two stolen bases, and Becca Grant scored two runs and stole three bases.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

