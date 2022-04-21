Investar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.7 million, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISTR