Lincoln County, WV

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

By Amanda Barber
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing.

Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m.

Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 pounds with blue eyes. She may also be going by the last name of Carter.

    Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County. (Photo courtesy of WVSP)
    Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County. (Photo courtesy of WVSP)

Corporal D. E. Gregory entered Gillenwater into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person on Thursday, April 21.

This incident remains under investigation, according to WVSP.

