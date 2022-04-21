ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

12 people injured in fires caused by e-scooter batteries: FDNY

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBvln_0fGTioOP00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY responded to four fires in a 24 hour span between Wednesday and Thursday. And all those fires had a common culprit, officials said: lithium-ion batteries, specifically in electric scooters/E-Bikes.

A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the fires, which took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2022 so far, there have been more than 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 20 injuries total, officials said.

The department offered prevention advice in a tweet.

According to officials, it’s best to follow device instructions before charging. They also suggest to stop using a device if the battery overheats.

See the FDNY’s photos of the incident locations — one in Brooklyn, three in Manhattan — below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib4bT_0fGTioOP00
    The scene of a fire, which was caused by a 12 people injured in fires caused by a lithium battery. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ao7lz_0fGTioOP00
    The scene of a fire, which was caused by a 12 people injured in fires caused by a lithium battery. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXJaK_0fGTioOP00
    The scene of a fire, which was caused by a 12 people injured in fires caused by a lithium battery. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIg6q_0fGTioOP00
    An electric vehicle, which caught on fire after its battery overheated. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pgzdz_0fGTioOP00
    An electric vehicle, which caught on fire after its battery overheated. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)
IN THIS ARTICLE
PIX11

PIX11

