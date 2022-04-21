ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fire at Fort Wayne home kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fire breaks out in Tice mobile home, 2 people escape

Two people were able to escape from their mobile home after it went up in flames in the Tice community on Saturday morning. The call was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 540 block of New York Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a plume of smoke and flames.
TICE, FL
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission expands emergency shelter for women and children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this month, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission expanded emergency services to women and children with plans for a new building to do even more. In a press release, a spokesman said the Rescue Mission began to shelter women in a secure area at the men’s facility, 404 E Washington Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NBC Bay Area

21 Adults, 12 Children Displaced After Fire in Antioch: Officials

More than 30 residents of two apartment complexes in Antioch were displaced Friday evening following a fast-moving fire that spread from one building to the other. Steve Hill, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said late Friday evening that the two-alarm fire was first reported at 8:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive, east of Auto Center Drive and north of state Highway 4.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Dupont, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fire Department#Accident#Ap
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy